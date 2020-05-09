Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price

Media stories about Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Six Flags Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Six Flags Entertainment’s ranking:

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.