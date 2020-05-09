Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News coverage about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $566.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

