AT&T (NYSE:T) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AT&T’s analysis:

T stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

