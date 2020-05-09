TELUS (TSE:T) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected TELUS’s analysis:

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$30.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.28.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.85 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.40.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

