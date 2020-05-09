Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.10

News coverage about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a news sentiment score of -2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Norwegian Cruise Line’s ranking:

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.