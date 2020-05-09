Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -2.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cognizant Technology Solutions’ score:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

