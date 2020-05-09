L Brands (NYSE:LB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.33

News coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. L Brands earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted L Brands’ analysis:

Get L Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. UBS Group cut their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of LB stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.