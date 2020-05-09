General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -2.40

Press coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a coverage optimism score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

GM stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

