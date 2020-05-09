Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earning Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

NYSE:RY opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

