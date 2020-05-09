Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.36

Press coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a coverage optimism score of -3.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

