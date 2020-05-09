Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earns News Impact Score of -3.10

Media stories about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a news sentiment score of -3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

