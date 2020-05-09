Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hertz Global earned a coverage optimism score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Hertz Global’s ranking:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

HTZ opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

