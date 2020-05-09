Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Media Impact Score of -3.88

Press coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news sentiment score of -3.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke's score:

Several analysts have weighed in on BAMXF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

BAMXF stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

