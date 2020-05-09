Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News articles about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Lloyds Banking Group’s ranking:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

