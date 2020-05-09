Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media coverage about Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Home Depot earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the home improvement retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Home Depot’s score:

Home Depot stock opened at $234.43 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

