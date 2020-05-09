Fortis (TSE:FTS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.40

Media stories about Fortis (TSE:FTS) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a coverage optimism score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.30. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.08.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

