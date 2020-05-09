Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Getting Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Canada’s ranking:

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$85.34 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.0800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$57,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$811,983.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,483.68. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,970 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.