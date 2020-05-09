Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Wipro’s ranking:

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.