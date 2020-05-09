BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.74) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 572.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

