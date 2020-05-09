Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Price

Media stories about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a coverage optimism score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $87.85 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $196.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.21.

AEOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

