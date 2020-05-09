KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Whirlpool in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

WHR stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?

Earnings History and Estimates for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co.
KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co.
William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc
William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report