KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Whirlpool in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

WHR stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

