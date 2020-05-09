William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $707.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.86. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $8,104,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Forex

Earnings History and Estimates for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co.
KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co.
William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc
William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report