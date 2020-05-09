William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $707.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.86. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $8,104,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

