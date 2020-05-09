Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Zogenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
