Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

