Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE WU opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Western Union by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

