Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.68 on Friday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

