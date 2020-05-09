Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.68 on Friday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Analysts Set Expectations for Boingo Wireless Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Boingo Wireless Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
XOMA Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
XOMA Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report