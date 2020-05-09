Analysts Set Expectations for Boingo Wireless Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boingo Wireless in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.23. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

