XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOMA in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

XOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

XOMA stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.22.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in XOMA by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 845,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in XOMA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Earnings History and Estimates for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zogenix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Zogenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Analysts Set Expectations for Boingo Wireless Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Boingo Wireless Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
XOMA Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
XOMA Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report