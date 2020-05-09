XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOMA in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

XOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

XOMA stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.22.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in XOMA by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 845,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in XOMA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

