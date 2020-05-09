Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boingo Wireless Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boingo Wireless in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 521,723 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 753.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

