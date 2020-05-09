Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Zoetis stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 68.72%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

