Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Lifted by Analyst

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.63.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 801,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

