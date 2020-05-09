Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

