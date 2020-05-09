Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Indl Alliance S cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $18,405,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 1,434,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $17,642,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 546,410 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

