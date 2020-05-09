Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $10.90 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,793,000 after buying an additional 524,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,308,000 after purchasing an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

