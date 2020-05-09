Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €217.57 ($252.99).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

