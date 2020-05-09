Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €217.57 ($252.99).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group
Hudbay Minerals Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Hudbay Minerals Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal Given a €13.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
ArcelorMittal Given a €13.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Enel PT Set at €7.20 by Deutsche Bank
Enel PT Set at €7.20 by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report