ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €13.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.39 ($19.06).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

