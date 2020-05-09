Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.20 by Deutsche Bank

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.37) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.56 ($8.79).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

