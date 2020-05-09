Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.70 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($2.03) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.00 ($2.33).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

