UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €11.00 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.29 ($13.13).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

