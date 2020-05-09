Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.80 ($3.26) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.04 ($3.53).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.