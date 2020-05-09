Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

CVE BSR opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.45.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

