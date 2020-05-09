Research Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

