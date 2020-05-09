Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

WRI opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

