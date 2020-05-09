Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$77.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.09. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.577 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

