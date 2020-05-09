Analysts Set Expectations for Stratasys Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.80 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 659,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

