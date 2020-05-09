Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.62 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,748,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 230,310 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 332,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 206,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MEDNAX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

