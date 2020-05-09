TG Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TGTX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Weingarten Realty Investors to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Weingarten Realty Investors to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Stratasys Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Stratasys Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc
TG Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
TG Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report