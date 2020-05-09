TG Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TGTX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

