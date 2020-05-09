Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Indl Alliance S reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.38.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $914.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$7.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.