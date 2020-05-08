Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $336,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

