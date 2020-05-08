Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 2,800 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

